Uganda: Drama as Snake Invades Parliament

14 August 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Moses Namayo

There was drama at Parliament as a snake invaded the parliamentary gym.

The gym which is used by MPs and parliament staff has been out of service for a while and only started functioning after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

According to our sources, one of the cleaners was sleeping in the gym when a snake criss crossed.

The cleaner made an alarm which attracted the attention of other staff who came and hit the snake.

It is suspected that the snake came out of hiding following the fumigation of the gym and nearby store.

Solomon Silwany, a Commissioner of Parliament said he was not surprised that a snake could invade Parliament which is located in a built up area.

"This is not the first time weird things have happened in Parliament. Previously pigs have been brought to Parliament as a sing of protest while in the 9th Parliament a man was intercepted at the entrance with what appeared to be a human head.

