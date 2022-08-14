Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Parking Firms Insists It's a Zimbabwean and Not SA-Based Company

Tendy Three Investments (TTI) has cleared misconceptions that it is a South African company only in Bulawayo to generate revenue and take it to its home country.

TTI is a local smart parking company which was awarded the city of Bulawayo's vehicle parking management tender, commencing work of the parking collection fees on February 18.

The company is working with the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) in the provision of the new vehicle management system in the city.

Speaking in the city recently, board chairman Lizwe Mabuza recently explained that TTI is a locally registered company bringing positive change to Bulawayo.

"To clear myths about TTI, there are lot of people saying TTI is a South African company here only to take money from people," he said.

"However, this is not true I'm Zimbabwean, the company is a private limited company registered in Zimbabwe and the only thing South African about US is we procure our machines from there. We are here to stay and make Bulawayo a smart city.

"TTI has brought employment to our Bulawayo youths currently with 200 employed marshals and expecting in the next few months to increase its capacity to 500 marshals with over 720 parking bays when the programme has been fully rolled out to the rest of the CBD."

Mabuza said that TTI is a listening company that takes into consideration the cries of their fellow Bulawayo residents.

"As a listening company we have taken into consideration all the suggestions coming from Bulawayo on how best we can offer quality services.

"As we know parking is US$1 an hour per bay but because we listen as I'm speaking our IT people are developing a system that enables people to transfer their paid parking time from one bay to the next.

Company board chairman Lizwe Mabuza

"We are also working on a system whereby the pensioners over 70 years will be exempted from paying parking fees as part of our social corporate responsibility because it is unfair to take away from the elderly the little that they have."

Meanwhile, the company also donated groceries worth over US$33,000 to some 1,200 families in Bulawayo as part its corporate social responsibility programme.

"As TTI it is our responsibility to make sure that the people we live among specifically the elderly, disabled, child headed families and the vulnerable are well taken care of. We come today to donate goods worth over US$33,000 targeting 1200 families in the city of Bulawayo," said Mabuza.

"We are going to go to Mzilikazi, Mpopoma, Lobengula, Nkulumane and Pumula to mention but a few handing over these goods to our beneficiaries.

"This is not the first time we are doing this, in December before we even commenced working we donated goods worth US$45 000 to Bulawayo families," he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Joyce Makhalima aged 64 from Burombo flats in Mzilikazi, thanked TTI for its kind gesture.

"I am overwhelmed because today we were remembered and given groceries as people with disabilities," she said.

"We are grateful for what they have done for us and hope they will continue doing so and also help address the issue of housing because as a people with disabilities especially those using wheelchairs it becomes a challenge to live in flats and even when renting you do not have the freedom to move around using a wheelchair."