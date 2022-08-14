Sudan: Security Forces Arrest 35 People Following March of Millions Protest

14 August 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — In a statement, the group condemned the arrests stating that Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at protesters and at their lawyer's office, and also beat and dragged those they arrested. Some 16 protesters were arrested in Omdurman and a further 19 in Khartoum, the group said. The lawyers said many were also injured due to the "excessive force" applied by the security forces.

Thursday's March of Millions took place across a number of cities and states across Sudan and was organized by the Resistance Committees who reject Sudan's ruling junta and call for an immediate civilian-led government.

In Khartoum, the procession began near the city's airport. Other cities which saw large street protests included El Manaqil and Wad Madani in El Gezira.

