Kenya: Lionesses Keep World Rugby Core Status Hunt With Argentina Thrashing

14 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — The national women's sevens team, the Kenya Lionesses, will take on Japan in the World Rugby Challenger Series in Chile on Sunday evening after edging out Argentina in the Cup quarters late Saturday night.

The Lionesses have kept their hunt for World Rugby core status alive and Dennis Mwanja's side are now just two wins away from achieving the feat for the very first time.

They swept away the Argentines 24-7 in another emphatic performance in Santiago, making it four wins in four matches, a confidence boosting performance for the side.

The Lionesses took a 12-0 lead into the interval courtesy of tries from Christabel Lindo and Judith Auma with Grace Okulu adding a conversion.

A dominant second half saw the Lionesses add two more tries through Janet Okello and Lindo who managed her brace with Okulu slicing the posts one before the Argentines grabbed a converted consolation try from Marta Reding late on.

Japan progressed to the semis after a 31-0 victory over Belgium.

