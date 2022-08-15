Kenya: Blinken Urges Kenyans to Stay Calm As Vote-Tallying Gets Underway

Nairobi — US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has urged Kenyans to maintain peace as the vote tallying for presidential results entered day 5.

Blinken made the appeal Friday when he spoke to President Uhuru Kenyatta on a phone call and reiterated that the success of Kenya's August 9 polls will reflect the growing democratic space in the African continent.

"Discussed with President Uhuru Kenyatta my recent trip to Africa and the importance of Kenya's elections as a model for the continent. We encourage peace and patience as the vote tallying continues from the August 9 elections," Blinken tweeted after the call.

According to the US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price, Blinken thanked President Kenyatta for his continued efforts to advance regional peace and security.

Last week, Blinken said during his trip to South Africa that the eyes of the world was focused on Kenya to conduct free and fair, and peaceful polls.

Ruto leading in results so far released by IEBC

Kenya is among the United States' key strategic partners in the Horn of Africa, particularly in trade, peace, and security.