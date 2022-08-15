Kenya: Passaris Dedicates Electoral Win to Her Late Father

Nairobi — Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has dedicated her re-election to her late father.

The Orange Democratic Alliance (ODM) party member was re-elected after garnering 698,929 votes beating her main rival, Senator Millicent Omanga of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party who got 586,246 votes.

After receiving her certificate from the electoral commission's Nairobi County Returning Officer Albert Gogo, an emotional Passaris broke into tears.

"I want to say daddy, as I dedicate this win to you, I will do everything that you taught me to serve with integrity, compassion, with the spirit of God in everything I do. I will do all that in your honour for the great people of the county of Nairobi," she said.

She lost her 79-year-old father in January.

The lawmaker recounted her father's life achievements, mourning him as an industrious man who pioneered nation-building projects.