Kenya: Ruto, Raila Turn to God As Presidential Vote-Tallying Gets Underway in Bomas

14 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Editorial Desk

Nairobi — Leading presidential candidates in the August 9 election William Ruto (UDA) and Raila Odinga (Azimio) were in church Sunday even as they awaited to know their fate in the ongoing vote-tallying.

While Ruto attended a church service at his official residence in Karen, Raila was at St Francis Church in Karen.

In provisional results released so far by the electoral commission, Ruto was leading with 3,609,736 votes at 51.25 per cent followed by Raila's 3,387,109 at 48.09 per cent of the votes tallied.

This accounts for 7,043,561 of the tallied votes from 141 constituencies out of 292.

Ruto leading in results so far released by IEBC

