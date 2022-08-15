Kenya: Relief As Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged in Latest Review

14 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Susan Nyawira

Nairobi — Fuel prices will remain unchanged for the month of August, despite a slight increase in landing cost of crude oil.

In a statement, the Energy& Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) said the prices of super petrol, diesel and kerosene will remain unchanged until September 14 when the next review is due.

In Nairobi, super petrol will continue to retail at Sh159.12, diesel at Sh140.00 and kerosene at Sh127.94 per litre respectively.

EPRA stated that the government would utilise the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) to cushion consumers from otherwise high prices.

"The average landed cost of imported super petrol increased by 2.99 per cent from $1042.85 per cubic metre in June 2022 to $1074.01 per cubic metre in July 2022; Diesel increased by 8.22 per cent from $1019.29 per cubic metre to $1103.03 per cubic metre while kerosene increased by 14.90 per cent from $967.42 per cubic metre to $1111.53 per cubic metre," said EPRA in a statement.

The prices are inclusive of the 8 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

