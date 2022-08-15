Kenya: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged for the Next One Month

14 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has retained fuel prices until mid next month with super petrol and diesel retailing at Sh159.72 and Sh140.60 per litre respectively.

In the latest review, the agency said that Kerosene which is mosty used in low-income households remains at 127.94 per litre.

EPRA Director General, Daniel Kiptoo, said the Government will utilise the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) to cushion consumers from the otherwise high prices.

A litre of Super Petrol has been subsidized by Sh54.91, Diesel by Sh66.17, and Kerosene by Sh74.17.

