Kenya: Raila's Prayer As Kenyans Await Vote Tally - Lord, Make Me an Instrument of Your Peace

14 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Otieno Omondi

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga says he is confident God will give Kenyans the best leader even as the electoral commission raced against time to tally final results.

Odinga who attended a church service at St Francis Karen on Sunday accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua and other Azimio Leaders called for peace beyond the election time.

"I want to thank, the Lord that campaigns and the elections have been peaceful and we also want to hope that this peace will prevail even after the elections are over because we want Kenya to remain stronger," he said.

"Lord, make me an instrument of your peace. Where there is hatred, let me sow love; where there is injury, pardon; where there is doubt, faith; where there is despair, hope; where there is darkness, light; and where there is sadness, joy," he said during the service.

The former Prime minister echoed the words of the National anthem of peace and Unity, as the country is waiting for the presidential results.

