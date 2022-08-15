Kenya: I Should Have Done Better - Cherop 'Disappointed' With Bronze Medal At World Under 20 in Colombia

Nairobi — Despite clinching bronze in the women's 3000m at last week's World Under 20 Championship, Nancy Cherop believes she was more destined for gold.

Cherop said she had trained well prior to the biennial competition and heading to Cali, was sure of glory.

"I thank my coach Peter Bii so much. He took me through my paces and helped me rectify my weak areas. He told me with the training I had gone through, I was due for gold in Cali. I was not expecting bronze and so I can't say that I am really happy with the medal," Cherop said.

The junior athlete from Mount Elgon region clocked 9:05.98 as fellow countrywoman, Betty Chelangat, took first place in 9:01.03.

Ethiopian Tsiyon Abebe claimed silver after clocking 9:03.85.

Cherop admitted they were wary of the Ethiopian threat and thus had to work together to contain it.

"Before the race, we were debating whether each one of us should run their own race or work together as a team. We knew if we chose to go with the former option then we would definitely lose. So, we decided to help each other out and I am glad it worked," she said.

Despite the disappointment in Cali, Cherop is already thinking of her next mission - the World Cross Country Championships next year in Bathurst, Australia.

"There is no much time to sleep. I want to go back and resume training immediately because my ultimate goal is to feature at the World Cross Country. I am still confident that I will win my first gold sooner rather than later," she said.

Cherop added: "With this experience from Cali, I want to return home and help my family members... my father and mother who have been a great pillar of support for me. I also want to help myself grow as a person."