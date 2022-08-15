Rwanda/Kenya: Kenyan Winger Paul Were Joins Rwanda's Rayon Sport

Nairobi — Former AFC Leopards winger Paul Were has become the latest Kenyan to move to Rwanda after joining top tier side Rayon Sports on a two-year deal.

Were arrived in Kigali on Thursday to link up with his new employers and says he is excited ahead of the new journey, having played for Division Two side South B United for the last six months.

"I am really excited to be joining up with Rayon and I can't wait to get started. My target is to do my best for the club and help them win titles and do well in Rwanda as well as continental football in future," said the winger.

Were returned home at the start of the year after a long stint in Greece. He signed up with hos boyhood club South B United who play in the fourth tier Division One League to keep fit as he explored his options.

Other Kenyans who have recently moved to the Rwandese Premier League include the Sofapaka duo of Fredrick Odhiambo and Lawrence Juma who have joined AS Kigali.