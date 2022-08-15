Zimbabwe: Amapiano Festival Unites Zimbabwean and South African Artists

The Amapiano festival dubbed "Yoyo World" held at Alexandra Sports Club last Friday was a success as the high electrifying line up of artistes, who included South Africans Daliwonga, Tarryn and Clairise, best known as TxC and Pabi Cooper delivered a polished act.

Zimbabwe was represented by Tatts, Holy Ten, Voltz JT, Dj Langton B, Dj Taku, Dj Butler, Maxiboi, Dj Mufasa and Dj Raydizz, who also performed well.

Man of the moment in the hip-hop genre, Holy Ten, performed his hit songs, delivering more than seven songs, including "Kumba kunevanhu" and "Ndaremerwa", leaving the crowd crying for more.

Pabi Cooper gave out her best performance after presenting her discography which consisted of "Isphithiphithi" and "Banyana".

The crowd excitedly welcomed the vocalist "Daliwonga" on stage who sang "Izolo", "Adiwele", "Thapelo" and "Bopha".

"I really enjoyed the show, the singers did their best and we are looking forward to them hosting more shows soon," said Lewis Mbeli, who was part of the audience.

Shamiso Chirwa said she had a good time and gave thumbs up to the performers, saying they did well.

School children also got an opportunity to have fun at the festival, during this school holiday.

"We really appreciate this show, especially by considering young fans when it stared in the afternoon so that they can also attend," said 17-year-old Portia.

The much publicized event saw the first 200 attendees getting half price for tickets.

Event organiser Tashanwa Yosa said the show was meant to give Zimbabwean and South African artistes an opportunity to mingle, learn and make great African music together.

"That is why we have provided a massive line-up of South African artists so they can also witness our local talent," he said.