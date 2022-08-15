Tanzania: We Must Safeguard Peace and Security

LAST week President Samia Suluhu Hassan called upon Tanzanians to safeguard the prevailing peace, security, unity and harmony, saying the elements are key catalysts and prerequisites for the country's development.

The Head of State reminded Tanzanians that the government cannot throw its weight behind implementation of various development projects, including improving provision of social services across the country in absence of peace and tranquility.

The President made the call in separate occasions while on tour of Mbeya, Njombe and Iringa regions.

Speaking to the residents of Isimani Constituency in Iringa region while on her way to Dodoma, President Samia stressed that peace, security and unity is the key secret for the success that Tanzania has recorded in the implementation of development projects and provision of social services.

Peace and security is an essential factor of human life. A peaceful and secure environment is critical to every society since it affects all aspects of economic and social development in a country, and is a necessary sin-qua non to the realisation of human rights.

Experts in conflict resolution state that peace and security have direct effects on the creation of sound, competitive and equitable economic development, which ultimately has positive impact on the whole society.

They further assert that no country can develop or grow economically without peaceful coexistence among its population, and within its borders. Giving evidence they say the fastest developing nations are among those with the best security structures or architecture, and having peace and tranquility thriving within them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Peace is a key component of sustainable development. A healthy business environment is important for development, and in conflict-ridden communities, business operations are disrupted due to the unreliable social services and the prevalence of social problems such as poverty, hunger and inequality.

Even the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have an intrinsic relationship to peace and stability. Without peace, all other goals will be impossible to achieve.

Peace and security are integral elements for any nation or community. Societies in war ravaged countries have always been finding themselves facing abject poverty since they are deprived of time to engage in income generating activities.

Likewise, governments in war torn nations have been finding themselves spending billions of money and time towards programmes that may restore peace, instead of focusing on development-oriented initiatives.

In this sense, every Tanzanian has a civic duty to safeguard peace simply because it a treasure. It is not easy to restore peace when it is lost.