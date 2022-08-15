Tanzania: VP Hails Crdb Marathon, Fitness Initiative

VICE President Philip Mpango has commended CRDB Bank for organising the popular marathon that also encourages Tanzanians to build exercising culture so as to improve their health and avoid non-communicable diseases.

Vice President Mpango made the remarks yesterday during the CRDB charity marathon in Dar es Salaam where he handled a 220m/- to the Director General of CCBRT Hospital Brenda Msangi-Kinemo shortly after the completion of the event that involved 6,200 runners.

"It is sad seeing young adults die early of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and heart failure. These diseases are due to lifestyle, improper diet and not exercising.

I am grateful for CRDB who organized this event which aims to enlighten the public about the importance of improving our meals and lifestyle."

He added, "All Tanzanians should exercise; exercising will help combat non-communicable diseases."

Former President, Jakaya Kikwete,Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Mussa Azzan Zungu, the Chairman of the Board of CRDB Bank, Ally Laay were among the notable participants of the grand run.

Others were the Executive Director of CRDB bank, Abdulmajid Nsekela and the Culture, Arts and Sports' Deputy Minister, Pauline Gekul.

CRDB Bank has surpassed its collection targeted for the international charity marathon by 50m/- while runners went home with 100m/- in prizes.

The bank raised 1.05bn/- instead of targeted 1bn/- planned previous in the cause of supporting child heart surgery and mother and child healthcare after 6,200 runners took various routes on Dar es Salaam roads.

The achievement thus received a compliment from Vice President Philip Mpango, the chief guest of the CRDB Bank Marathon, which is recognised internationally.

"The government's policy priorities mother and child health. I am relieved to see that this race aimed at helping to strengthen this area by making sure the intended goal is achieved," Mpango said when handing over cheques to Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute and CCBRT Hospital.

The JKCI received 250m/- while CCBRT got 220m/-, and the remaining amount was directed to support the beautifying Tanzania environmental campaign and sponsoring dhow races in Zanzibar.

CRDB Managing Director Abdulmajid Nsekela thanked companies and institutions that joined hands with them, plus runners who took part in the marathon from inside and outside the country.

The lender's head also thanked the Executive Director of JKCI, Mohammed Janabi and CCBRT Director General Brenda Msangi for their support, saying the event has been successful due to their sincere contribution.

About 60 participants who performed well walked home with prizes worth 100m/- making the CRDB Bank Marathon the highest paying race in the country.

The winners of the 42km for women and men have walked away with 10m/-. The winners were a Kenyan Joseph Munywoki who clocked 02:14:56, and Sharon Kosgei, also from Kenya, who spent 02:33:56, won the ladies 43km race.

For the half marathon, the winner on the men's side was Tanzanian Samwel Mailu who clocked 01:02:04 while another Tanzanian, Agnes Ngolo, won the ladies category in 01:09:16.

In 10km, the winner of the men's Gabriel Geay who spent 28:16:00 while Maysellina Issa won the ladies category in 33:52.

In the 65 km bicycle race, the winners were Richard Laizer who spent 01:39:24 and Julia Miringu who penned 01:45:11.

Of the 6,200 runners participating in the CRDB Bank Marathon this year, 79 per cent were Tanzanians, while the multinational runners were 1, 300.