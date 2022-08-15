Uganda: Winnie Nwagi Sets Acholi Inn On Fire As Walkers Tour Makes Northern Debut

Even the afternoon downpour and evening drizzles could not stop "reggae" at the Gulu edition of the Walkers Tour that took place on Saturday night at the Acholi Inn in Gulu.

Draped in Johnnie Walker paraphernalia in colours of yellow and gold, Acholi Inn was packed to the brim and ready to roll by 7:30pm. Gulu's very own Mc Lucky and DJ Joel kicked off the festivities warming up the crowd for the ever zealous DJ Frisco who took over the wheels taking revelers on half an hour of the craziest DJ mixes.

Frisco then invited Kitgum's Eddy Wizzy whose performance of "Weg Lobo" and "Wa Rwate" sent the crowd into a frenzy in support of their own local talents.

This opened up the floor for the energetic Ms Deedan who took to the mic at around 11:57 to officially turn up the night as Slick Stuart turned up the heat with his mixes.

Other performances included FreeBoy of the "Kwata Esiimu" fame who was joined by Fire Baby Winnie Nwago to perform the collabo. Nwagi does not play when it comes to performing for her fans. She lived up to the billing of her moniker as she literally set Acholi Inn on fire.

She kicked off her performance with her smash hit Musawo that drove the crowd wild and followed it with hits like Matala, Magic, Sasi Kunyama, Show Me, Yitayo a collaboration she did with Chosen Blood and closing her performance with her latest single Malaika.

The National Walker Navio took to the stage after Winnie shutting down the show with his Ngalo smash hit along side The Mith.

Speaking at the event in Gulu, Johnnie Walker Brand Manager Christine Kyokunda remarked that the Gulu Walker's Tour was all that was expected.

" I cannot tell you how happy I am about today. This edition of the Gulu Walkers Tour is everything that we planned it to be, the crowd has been amazing. It has been a celebration of the brilliant youth in the north and an unforgettable experience if I must say," said Kyokunda.

The Walkers Campaign is a movement aimed at owning Johnnie Walkers "Keep Walking" narrative, a movement designed to celebrate creatives across Africa who in their different trades and walks exemplify its long-standing mantra.

The tour has so far been to three cities including Kampala and Mbarara and will be heading east for its next edition.