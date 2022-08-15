Tanzania: President Suluhu Hassan Witnesses Signing of Contracts for Rural Roads Projects

14 August 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has witnessed the signing of contracts between the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) and contractors; who are going to implement various road projects in the rural areas.

At the event held in Dodoma on Sunday, Minister of State for Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Innocent Bashungwa said the Government is planning to spend 776.6bn/- in executing road projects, including construction of bitumen standard roads with a total distance of 422km.

Other projects that will be implemented in this fiscal year, according to Mr Bashungwa, are construction of 11,074km gravel roads, 269 bridges and rehabilitation of roads which cover 21,595km.

