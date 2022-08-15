South Sudan: Statement of the AUC Chairperson On the Announcement of Agreement On a Roadmap for a Peaceful and Democratic End of the Transitional Period

press release

9 August 2022, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, welcomes the signing of the Agreement on the Roadmap to a peaceful and democratic end to the transitional period in South Sudan by the Reconstituted Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU).

The Chairperson further takes notes of the decision by the leaders of the R-TGoNU to extend the current Transitional Period, which was expected to end on 22 February 2023, by twenty (24) months up to 22 February 2025 so as to complete the outstanding tasks in the peace agreement.

In this regard, the Chairperson wishes to underscore that the people of South Sudan have endured enough conflict and deserve a safe, secure and peaceful country.

The Chairperson reiterates his call for the urgent need for the leaders of the Transitional Government to fulfill their pledge to fully implement the 2018 Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS), in order to deliver on the legitimate expectations of its citizens for peace and stability in South Sudan.

The Chairperson reaffirms the African Union's firm and continued commitment to support the people and Government of South Sudan, alongside the Intergovernmental Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the rest of the international community, on the road to sustainable peace, security and development.