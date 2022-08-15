Liberia: NDC Condemns Arson Attack On Home of Unity Party Chairman, Calls for Investigation

Monrovia — The National Democratic Coalition of Liberia (NDC) vehemently condemns the arson attack on the home of Unity Party Chairman, Rev. Luther Tarpeh and stands in Solidarity and Prayers with his Family. The NDC calls on the government of Liberia to quickly bring the perpetrators to justice.

This attack on the home of an opposition leader comes at a time when the country is still reeling from the recent government-sponsored violent and brutal attack on peaceful protesters of the Student Unification Party (SUP, University of Liberia) on July 26, 2022 in front of the US Embassy compound.

As government is yet to prosecute the planers and perpetrators of the July 26th attack, the people and foreign dwellers of Liberia continue to live in fear and agony as other violent acts, mysterious killings, and rapes cases are yet to be thoroughly investigated, prosecuted, or resolved.

Liberia is not safe as the current government continues to threaten the peace, undermine security, and cannot guarantee safety for the citizens. It is also impossible to feel secured in a country where the government ignores security for its citizens and foreign national, but the President of the nation would suggest that citizens provide their own security.

Historically, arson attacks of this nature (as was the case of the Daily Observer Offices in the 1980s) come as no surprise, whereby a despotic and unpopular government uses such tactics to instill fear in the population, threaten critics and opposition forces, and ultimately rig elections.

But no amount of criminal and/or organized-gangster attack will deter the resolve of the Opposition Community to fight harder for Democracy in Liberia against the Tyranny and Dictatorship that has engulfed the country.

Since it is not certain as to whether the Tarpeh's home had a CCTV-Camera as mandated by President George Weah, the NDC calls on the Liberian government to swiftly investigate and bring the perpetrator to justice.