Somalia: Mustafe Cagjar Reshuffles Top Brass of Security Agencies

JIGJIGA [SMN] - The leader of the Somali regional state Mustafe Cagjar has made a reshuffles the top brass of security agencies following Al-Shabaab cross-border attacks.

In the reshuffle, top long-serving officials have been sent home, according to the decree obtained by Shabelle Media Network.

General Abdi Ali Siyad was appointed as the new commander of the Liyu police, a paramilitary troop in charge of border security and counter-terrorism.

Abdirahman Ahmed Nur became the deputy chief of the Liyu police and there are several other new faces whose ranks have been promoted.

The change comes after Al-Shabaab carried out attacks against Liyu police bases on the border between Somalia and Ethiopia last month.