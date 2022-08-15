Somalia: Somali President Calls for Dialogue in Somaliland Amid Unrest

13 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has urged the leaders of Somaliland to return to negotiating table to resolve the current electoral standoff through dialogue.

The president said on Friday that Somaliland is known for its sitting down together and talking when crises arise.

"You should do that now to sort out current issues and move forward and avoid a conflict," said Mohamud in a statement.

Also, PM Hamza sent a similar call to Somaliland after at least six people died in a violent protest that ripped through the region on Thursday.

