Somalia: New Interior Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi Takes Over Office

13 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU [SMN] - The Prime Minister of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre presided over the handing over of office at the ministry of interior in Mogadishu on Saturday morning.

In the event, General Mukhtar Hussein Afrah handed over the position to the new Minister of Interior Ahmed Macalin Fiqi, who previously served as MP and regional minister.

The Prime Minister lauded the work of the former Minister General Mukhtar Hussein Afrah and how he is ready to support his successor, the new Minister who took over.

PM Hamza wished the new minister success in his new responsibilities.

