Liberia: Catholic Archbishop Lewis Zeigler Is Dead

Monrovia — The Catholic Church of Liberia has announced the death of its Archbishop Emeritus Lewis Jerome Zeigler.

In a statement issued by the Church through the Diocesan Administrator, the Reverend Msgr. Gabriel Blamo Jubwe, Archbisop Zeigler died on Friday at the St. Joseph Catholic Hospital following a period of illness.

"It is with heavy heart and great sadness that we, the members of the College of Consultors of the Archdiocese of Monrovia, announced the death of our beloved former Archbishop, Archbishop Emeritus Lewis Jerome Zeigler whose sad event occurred on the evening of Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Catholic Hospital, Monrovia," the Church said.

"We rejoiced in a confident knowledge that he is at peace now after his ill-health turned for the worst in the past few weeks. Funeral arrangements will be sent out as soon as we have them finalized. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of the faithful departed through the divine mercy of God rest in peace."

The late Catholic prelate was appointed Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Monrovia on February 12, 2011 following the death of his predecessor, Archbishop Michael Kpakala Francis. He retired in 2021.

Prior to his ascendancy, he served as the Coadjutor Archbishop of Monrovia from 2009. Born in Harrisburg on January 4, 1944, he was ordained Priest in 1974 and appointed in 2002 by Pope John Paul II as the Bishop of Gbarnga.

He was later named as the Coadjutor Archbishop of Monrovia in 2009 by Pope Benedict XVI and ascended to head the ArchDiocese in 2011 after his predecessor died in office.

On 11 June 2018 he made his first "ad limina apostolorum" visit to Pope Francis. The "ad limina apostolorum" is an obligatory visit made by all bishops to Rome.

In 2021, Pope Francis accepted his resignation as Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Monrovia at age 77.