South Africa: Finance Minister Accused of Sexual Assault - South African News Briefs, August 15, 2022

Cape Town —

Finance Minister Accused of Sexual Assault

A hotel employee at the Kruger National Park has accused Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana of sexual assault, Eye Witness News reports. The minister said that he was with his wife at the time of the alleged incident, and that the allegations were baseless. The incident allegedly took place on August 9, 2022, Women's Day.

Student Deaths By Suicide Turns Spotlight On Mental Health

The deaths of students at Stellenbosch University, has turned the spotlight on mental health as some students struggle with workload and the transition from high school to tertiary education. Ky Rowe, 20, died at his Simonsberg men's residence last week, while another 20-year-old, second-year BSc chemistry student Siphokazi Ntozini was found dead at the Heemstede women's residence on July 23. SA Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) operations manager Vanishaa Gordhan said students face a range of factors that could impact their mental health - including moving from rural areas to cities - away from parents and teachers, a dramatic increase in workload after matric, adapting to hybrid learning and even anxiety over funding of studies. Depression and anxiety is not just among students though. SADAG says that before the Covid-19 pandemic it fielded between 600 and 700 calls a day. This doubled in the first month of the pandemic, and today the organisation deals with between 2,500 and 3,000 calls a day.

Jacob Zuma Back In Court to Fight for Medical Parole

The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein will today hear former president Jacob Zuma's appeal against a High Court ruling which overturned his medical parole. Zuma and the Department of Correctional Services are appealing the Pretoria High Court judgment, which ruled that his release was unlawful and irrational. Zuma was released on medical parole two months into his 15-month sentence. His incarceration triggered widespread violence and looting in the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces, costing the country billions in infrastructure damage.