Eritrea: Voluntary Blood Donation

12 August 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 12 August 2022- Voluntary blood donation with the aim to enrich the National Blood Transfusion Service was conducted in connection with 12 August, World Youth Day.

The program that was carried out on 9 and 10 August was participated by youth from inside the country and abroad.

Mr. Gebreyonas Gebretensae, members of the National Voluntary Blood Donors Association, indicated that 86 units of blood has been collected and called on others to follow the noble example.

World Youth Day was announced by the United Nations in 2000 to be observed every year with the objective to develop the overall awareness of youth.

In related news, citizens that are taking computer technology training at 'Poli-Tech' voluntarily donated 80 units of blood on 5 August.

