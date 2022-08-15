Somalia: Muse Bihi Accuses Opposition of Igniting Deadly Protests in Somaliland

12 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The President of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi, spoke strongly about the violent demonstrations that the opposition parties and their supporters made in the cities of Somaliland yesterday, which caused deaths and injuries.

Muse Bihi first expressed his condolences to those who died in the demonstrations, while also wishing the injured quick recovery, and he said that bad advice from some of the people of Somaliland led to the demonstrations.

He blamed the leaders of the opposition parties UCID & WADANI for the casualties caused by yesterday's protests, saying they are responsible for all that happened.

The president of Somaliland said that there are many things hidden from the opposition parties and he said that they are against the registered organizations.

"The UCID and WADANI parties are hiding the truth and they are not telling the people what happened. Moreover, the two men of WADANI transferred to each other when they were in office, they were the ones who organized and signed the law. ." said Muse Bihi.

On the other hand, the leadership of Somaliland's opposition parties said that they will continue to protest against the government until the presidential election is held in November 2022.

