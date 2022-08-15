Zimbabwe: More Than 260,000 On Waiting List for Land - Minister

15 August 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka has said at least 260,000 people are on the waiting list to be allocated farms.

Masuka was speaking during a field day in Kwekwe, before putting unproductive farmers on notice.

The senior government official confirmed that at least 304 whites are occupying farms in the country.

"We have taken 99% of land from former white farmers and we have 304 white farmers occupying farming land. We have now given them tenure documents and offer letters," he said.

"On the other hand nearly 300,000 black farmers are occupying both A1 and A2 farms.

"The list of people in need of farming land is increasing and at least 261,000 are on the waiting list."

Government is reserving 20% of its land for youths and 20% for liberation war fighters.

"We are redefining how we are going to redistribute land. If you are a multiple farm owner we leave you with one farm," the minister explained.

"We will reallocate farms of those who would have abandoned their farms after being given offer letters.

"The 3rd category is for underutilised farms and we are also targeting derelict farms."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X