Ghana: We Won't Interfere in Nigeria's Politics - Ghanaian Envoy

The Ghanian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Rashid Bawa, has said that his country will not interfere in the internal politics of Nigeria or any other country.

Bawa, in a statement yesterday, dismissed a letter which made the rounds on social media that President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana asked the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to step down and give Peter Obi a chance.

The statement reads in part: "The Ghana High Commission wishes to state categorically that the publication is completely false. The public should, therefore, disregard the misleading publication which has no basis.

"As a matter of emphasis, the President of the Republic of Ghana has not written any such letter to the APC leader.

"Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, solid and fraternal relations underpinned by the belief in the tenets of democratic governance, rule of law, respect for and adherence to the principle of non-interference in the internal political mechanisms of other countries.

"To that end, the President of the Republic of Ghana will not interfere in Nigeria's internal affairs and politics as captured in the series of tweets of Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from His Excellency's Twitter handle: @NAkufoAddo.

"It is hoped that this added perspective would serve to dispel misconceptions created by the online publication."