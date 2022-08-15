Ghana: Demonstrate Patriotism to the State - President Akufo-Addo Urges Military

15 August 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Dzifa Hukporti

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the graduating officers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to demonstrate patriotism and safe guard the interest of the state.

The President said this during the graduation of regular career course 61 last Friday at the Ghana Military Academy in Accra, where 161 officer cadets graduated.

The parade comprises 113 from the Army, 23 from the Navy, 20 from the Airforce and 5 Overseas Trained Cadets.

President Akufo-Addo said the actions and inactions of the military have huge consequences or reflection on the Armed Forces and the entire nation.

He said their commissioning into the Armed Forces placed a great responsibility on them to protect civilians and not to oppress them.

Six graduating officers received various excellence awards with the ultimate award, the SWORD OF HONOUR, going to Senior Under Officer (SUO), Appiah-Hanson Emmanuel.

