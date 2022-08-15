Ghana: Lands Commission Committed to Decentralization - Chairman

The Chairman of the Lands Commission, Mr Alex Quaynor, has reaffirmed the commission's commitment to decentralizing its operations.

The decentralised land administration system will boost investor confidence in the six new regions and ensure that efficient land administration service is at the doorstep of every Ghanaian.

He made this statement in the Savannah Region on Wednesday during the commissioning of the last out of the six regional offices.

Mr Quaynor stressed the significance of the Lands Commission in serving the government and the general public, particularly in managing public lands and other lands vested in the President as prescribed by the constitution.

He said land is a strategic asset which forms the basis of every development activity and hence the need for formal land administration to promote development at all levels.

Mr Quaynor also stated that the creation of the Lands Commission office in the region would help advise the government, local authorities and traditional authorities on the policy framework for the development of the region and the entire country.

He disclosed that the offices are fully furnished with modern computerized systems to realize the government's digitalization agenda.

The Savannah Regional Minister, Mr Saeed Muhazu Jibril, on his part, recounted the struggle the region had gone through in dealing with land issues.

He said due to the seriousness of land issues to the people of the Savannah region, the Regional Coordinating Council in collaboration with the Chiefs, particularly the Yagbonwura, acquired a three-acre land for the commission, in readiness for its office and staff accommodation.

The team also paid a courtesy call on the King of the Gonja Land, Yagbonwura to thank him for his support and provision of the land for the construction of the office.