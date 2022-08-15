Nigeria: Experts Task Nigerians On Resolving Current Economic Challenges Through 2023 Elections

Experts and practitioners in the broadcast space have tasked Nigerians to actively participate in the 2023 national elections to resolve some of the political and economic challenges facing the country.

The broadcasters, while speaking at the 2022 Nigeria Info Nationwide Round Table Conference, recently, said this is critical to find a lasting solution to the myriad of challenges hindering the overall growth and development of the nation.

Speaking on the response rate of the government to emergency-related situations, the head of news, Nigeria Info (Lagos), Ufuoma Egbamuno, noted that, the government across both the state and federal levels needs to be more responsive in handling building collapses.

To him, "If I were to rate the government's reaction to building collapses, I would score them three out of ten. This just shows you to an extent what Nigeria has actually become. It further indicates that the problem associated with building collapses is due to the fact that contractors do not get the necessary building approvals.

"At the same time, government officials also issue approvals without conducting the required background checks."

Riding on the backdrop of the issues impeding the nation's overall growth, the programme manager, Nigeria Info (Abuja), Femi Amele, stated that, the continuous strikes within the Nigerian educational sector are constantly demarketing public-tertiary institutions.

Reacting on the impact of the rising-inflation rate across the nation, another discussant, Wemimo Adewuni, noted tha,t this negative economic trend has a massive effect on the living standards of average Nigerians.

"Nigerians have an opportunity to effect a change in the socio-economic and political climate of the country next year. As such, I admonish Nigerians to come out en masse to exercise their civil responsibility of electing credible leaders that would deliver on their campaign promises."

The Nigeria Info Round Table Conference is a social-driven intervention of Nigeria Info that seeks to champion conversations around the peculiar socio-economic and political issues of national concern with the aim of proffering innovative solutions.