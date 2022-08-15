Namibia: Banning Hunting Trophy Imports to Impact Namibia - Shifeta

MINISTER of environment, forestry and tourism Pohamba Shifeta says the banning of hunting trophy imports by the United Kingdom (UK), Belgium and Finland may have negative consequences for Namibia and its wildlife.

He yesterday at a press conference in Windhoek said this is, however, fully within the sovereign rights of these countries.

"We understand their intention is to protect animal species hunted in Namibia and other African countries, an intention that is shared by the Namibian government," he said.

"We are nonetheless concerned that this action may have unintended negative consequences for Namibian people and wildlife . . .

"Our policy of devolving conditional wildlife ownership rights to our people has produced excellent results for wildlife conservation and rural sustainable development," he said.

Shifeta said populations of elephants, lions and black rhinos have grown and expanded their range into areas where they were formerly eradicated.

"Today, over 90% of our wildlife population is prevalent on private and communal lands, and we have more wildlife now than at any time in the last 100 years, having reversed losses suffered during the colonial and apartheid eras," he said.

According to researchers, hunting and photographic tourism are complementary sources of conservation income and benefits, including meat, but photographic tourism cannot replace hunting tourism.

Shifeta said Namibia's wildlife population generates euros 13,6 million in annual hunting revenue, and employs more than 6 000 people in rural areas.

"It also contributes to food security, as over 95% of the venison produced on these lands remains within Namibia.

"The economic contribution of the wildlife sector has overtaken livestock production and is an important part of our future adaptation to climate change in our semi-arid country," he said.

Shifeta said European hunters account for over half of Namibia's total hunting revenue.

"High-value hunting by clients from Europe and elsewhere is therefore an important contributor to the sustainable wildlife economy in Namibia and to Namibia's growing 'rewilding' conservation programme.

"Should the countries I have mentioned ban the import and export of hunting trophies, that would erode all the progress made in our country since independence, particularly if other European countries follow suit," he said. Shifeta said in 2019, a total of 5 001 trophy hunters visited Namibia.

"German tourists or hunters were the highest, with a total of 1 792 (36%), followed by the United States.

"In 2020, a total of 871 trophy hunters were recorded, and 2021, a total of 2 587 trophy hunters were recorded," he said.

The minister said trophy hunting positively contributes to wildlife conservation and the rural economy, which should provide sufficient grounds for approving trophy imports.