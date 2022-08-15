South Africa: Condolences for Renowned Musician Tokollo Tshabalala

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has paid tribute to musical icon, Tokollo Tshabalala, affectionately known as "Magesh," for his contribution to the sector.

According to reports, Tshabalala passed away on Monday, due to an epileptic seizure.

The Minister said Tshabalala was a renowned musician who was famously known for his immense contribution towards the development of South African arts and culture.

He is well known for his work through the ground-breaking Kwaito musical group, TKZEE, formed in the 90's with Kabelo Mabelane and Zwai Bala, a group that shot to fame with hit song's 'Phalafala' and 'Shibobo'.

"Magesh will forever be remembered as a musical and cultural pioneer who used his artistry as a weapon to uplift and develop the youth of post-apartheid South Africa. His contribution to the arts will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace," Mthethwa said.