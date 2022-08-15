South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Western Cape Water Situation

15 August 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Latest update on Western Cape water situation

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) wishes to update citizens on the latest Western Cape's water situation. Today's hydrological report indicates that the average combined dam levels of the Western Cape Water Supply System are at 76,26%, a notable decline from 98,11% in the comparative period last year.

DWS Western Cape Provincial Head Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa says the Western Cape received below normal rainfall in the past four months, and as such dam storages are a concern compared to the last two years.

The West Coast District Municipality has experienced a sharp decline in dam levels compared to the same time last year. For instance, the Clanwilliam Dam's current level is 58,08%, a significant decline from 99,63% last year. At present, Theewaterskloof, the largest dam in the Western Cape, is at 76,76%, compared to 101% last year this time.

"Despite the dam levels being low compared to the previous two years, there is no need to panic just yet since we are still in a rainy season," Bila-Mupariwa says.

The South African Weather Services as well as private weather prediction modelling have indicated the Western Cape Water Supply System is to receive the bulk of its rainfall within the latter half, in August to October, of the hydrological year.

While this is the case water users are reminded that climate change has made the rainfall patterns unpredictable. DWS will make pronouncements at the end of the hydrological year, in the month of November.

All water users, especially high-end water users are urged to use water responsible.

