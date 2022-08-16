Kenya: Bomas Chaos As Section of Azimio Leaders Thrown Out

15 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Azimio leaders including Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina and Siaya Governor elect James Orengo have been thrown out of the national tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya.

The two had confronted IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati as he prepared to announce the final results

A scuffle ensued at the dais between the Azimio leaning politicians and a contingent of police officers who were guarding Chebukati and two other commissioners.

The confrontation almost turned physical and prompted the security detail to evacuate Chebukati as television footage showed chairs and the main podium being damaged.

Azimio Chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory accused the IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati of being evasive with regard to the final results.

"As we speak right now we do not know what the chairman is doing with those results, we have had concerns, particularly about the integrity of the IEBC technology and server," he said.

He argued that they had received intelligence reports that the IEBC system had been penetrated and hacked and accused some IEBC officials of committing electoral offenses.

His comment came after the IEBC pushed the announcement of results from 3pm to a later time.

