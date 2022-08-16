Kenya: August Election Most Transparent in Kenya - Ruto

Nairobi — President-Elect William Ruto has termed the August 9 General Election as 'the most transparent election in Kenya's history.'

Addressing an international news conference after he was declared the winner of the Presidential contest, Ruto told journalists that chaotic scenes that were witnessed at the National Tallying Centre would not roll back his victory.

"This election to the best of my knowledge and I believe that the largest majority of Kenyans, know that there was no other outcome of this election. It didn't matter who was looking at it," the President-Elect stated.

"Even as I came to Bomas everyone knew what that result was, maybe the people who are disappointed are those, is the people who erroneously believed in the 'deep state' or the so-called system, and they erroneously believed that the results could be changed, unfortunately, it is not possible to change the result and it is not possible to change the will of the people,"

He made the remarks after Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice-Chairperson Juliana Cherera led four commissioners to disown the results due to what they described as the opaqueness of the process during the final phase.

But the Deputy President who had earlier described the election management as 'phenomenal' remained adamant that the declaration of a President-Elect remains the sole role of the Chairman as the Returning Officer of the Presidential Election.

"I will encourage those Commissioners and even other Kenyans, who have issues with the elections they know what to do. They need to follow the Constitutionally provided legal channels of addressing their concerns,"

Ruto was declared President-Elect after he garnered 7,176,141(50.49 per cent) votes beating his closest challenger, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya's Raila Odinga, who managed 6,942,930 votes (48.85 percent).