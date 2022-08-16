Kenya: Deep State, No! It Is the People Who Hire or Fire Govts, I Have Been Vindicated - Ruto

15 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — President-elect William Ruto says the just concluded general election has vindicated him and termed his victory as a testament that it is the people who decide who leads them and not the deep state.

Addressing the media at the Bomas of Kenya after being declared the winner, the DP said they have all along known that the will of the people cannot be subverted.

He emphasized that the much hyped 'deep state' and 'the system' is an imagination that does not exist in reality.

"I think this election has vindicated us. It has shown clearly it is the people who hire and fire governments. It is not the 'deep state' and 'the system' that determines. We are vindicated on that," he said.

He further pointed out that the highlight of the campaign was for the first time it was not laced by ethnic lines.

"What happened this evening was unfortunate and it was an attempt to role back our progress. The conduct of IEBC was phenomenal. I Am yet to see anyone say what was declared was not on the portal," he stated. "Even as I came to Bomas it was only anyone who was in the moon who didn't know the results."

