Kenya: I Called Raila, We Agreed Whatever the Outcome, We Should Have a Conversation - Ruto

Nairobi — President-elect William Ruto says that he called his main rival Raila Odinga on Monday morning where they agreed that whatever the outcome of the election results, they will have a conversation.

Speaking during an interview with media houses shortly after he was announced winner of the presidential race, Ruto expressed confidence that Odinga will take up his role in the opposition

"I am aware of the situation of the issue facing our nation. We don't have time for argument, we will hit the ground running," he stated.

He stated that he also expects to hold talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta who was yet to reach out to him.

"I haven't talked to Uhuru but am sure they will be a conversation because am the president elect," he said.

"Either at the transition committee or this evening or tomorrow. As a Democrat this morning I called Odinga and I told him whatever the outcome we will have a conversation."