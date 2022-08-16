Kenya: Ruto Pledges to Allow Opposition Space to Promote Accountability

Nairobi — President-Elect William Ruto has pledged to work with the country's opposition to ensure oversight of his administration once he is sworn into office.

Ruto who was declared President-Elect on Monday after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49 per cent) said that he will collaborate with all parties noting that the country is at a stage where it needs all hands on deck to move forward.

"I will work with the opposition to the extent that they provide oversight over my administration," Ruto said while making his victory speech.

He thanked President Kenyatta for granting him an opportunity to serve as his Deputy saying he will improve on the projects they had already initiated and implemented together.

"I want to acknowledge my boss the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta who has worked with me over the last 10 years in various forms. I want to commit to the people of Kenya that I will build on the foundation that President Kenyatta and I put together and take this country to the next level," he said.

He further assured those who had worked against him that they have "nothing to fear saying there is no room for vengeance and looking back we are looking into the future."

"We do not have the luxury to point fingers and apportion blame. We must close ranks and work together for a functioning, democratic and prosperous Kenya," he added.

The President-Elect also promised to serve all Kenyans no matter their political inclinations.

"I want to promise all the people of Kenya whichever way they voted that this will be their government. I know many are wondering especially, those who have done many things against us, I want to tell them that they have nothing to fear," he added.

Once sworn into office, Ruto will be Kenya's fifth President, taking over from President Uhuru Kenyatta who has been in the country's top office for 10 years.

His inauguration will however await the outcome of a Supreme Court petition if any party moves to court to challenge the vote.