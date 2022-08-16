Nigeria: As Govt Mulls Ban, Nigeria Mined 89m Tons of Mineral Resources in 2021

Nigeria mined 89.48 million tons of mineral resources last year, a 39.19 per cent increase from the 64.29m tons recorded in 2020.

A report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) titled 'Mineral Production (2021)' noted that limestone, granite and laterite were the three biggest minerals mined in 2021.

A breakdown of the minerals indicated that 44.7m tons of limestone were produced followed by 22.3m granite, 7.3m tons of laterite and 1.6m tons of sand.

On State profile analysis, NBS said Ogun State recorded the highest production with 32.04m tons, followed by Kogi with 18.40m tons and Cross River with 11.64m tons. While the least was recorded in Borno with 231 tons.

This is just as the sector recorded a N1 trillion trade during the period. The NBS in Nigeria's 2021 GDP report said quarry and minerals resources contributed N3.5bn in Q1, N189bn in Q2, N289.7bn in Q3 and N585.3 billion in Q4 to the Nigerian economy.

Despite making a huge contribution, the federal government has disclosed plans to ban mining in the country.

The government stated that its decision was hinged on terrorists now turning the trade into a source of financing.

The Attorney - General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, while making the government position known had last month said the passage and assent of the Money Laundering, Prevention and Prohibition Act among others had led to the conventional means of terrorist funding and financing substantially and drastically addressed.

He said a resolution was developed on the need to address how to end issues of terrorists funding their activities.

"And with that in mind, the government is looking at what measures to take in terms of addressing, bridging and blocking associated sources of funding including payment for ransom and indeed, the mining activities and the possibility or otherwise of suspending, for the time being, mining activities, are being considered as well, by the government."

However, the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) said banning mining activities in the country would be counterproductive and capable of worsening insecurity in the country.

The National Secretary of MAN, Mr Dele Ayanleke, in a statement, pointed out that the ban would also ruin the government's plan of diversifying the economy through the mining sector.

"Stigmatising an important economic hub such as the mining industry and criminalising it as a scape-goat will be counterproductive and we have reasons for this assertion.

"The ban is only succeeding in keeping the legitimate mines owners away from their concessions and declaring the field free for illegal operators to occupy and pillory with the sponsorship of foreign nationals and local chiefs," MAN stated.