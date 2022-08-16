Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Addis City Inaugurates Pushkin Square - Gotera Interchange Modern Road Project

15 August 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The inauguration of the first modern road project covering the area from Sarbet - Alexander Pushkin Square - Gofa Mazoria to the end of the Gotera Interchange, and located in Nifas Silk Laphto District, took place today in the presence of Addis Abeba City Mayor Adanech Abiebie, Ahmed Shide, minister of Finance, and other high level federal and city officials.

Built by China First Highway Engineering Group Co Ltd, the road encompasses a 320-meter long tunnel and covers 3.8 km long with a side width of 30-45 meters. Its construction kicked off in October 2019. The construction was initially estimated to cost some 1.5 billion birr with an interest-free loan secured from the Chinese government.

The road accommodates many vehicles simultaneously and includes Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane and a long suspension bridge built above the ground, according to the Addis Abeba City Administration.

It replaced the previous thin and narrow asphalt road and will have greatly changed the social, economic and environmental aspects of the area, the city administration said. AS

