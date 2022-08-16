Africa: Green Buffaloes, Mamelodi Sundowns Book Totalenergies CAF Women's Champions League, Morocco 2022 Place

Green Buffaloes from Zambia and defending champions from South Africa Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC are the first teams to join the host club ASFAR for the final tournament of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League, Morocco 2022.

The second edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League is scheduled to be played in October and November 2022.

Venues will be confirmed in due course.

Both teams from the Southern Zone battled in an epic finale with Zambian side winning 6-5 on penalties shoot-out after the match ended in a goalless.

Green Buffaloes will now take part in their first TotalEnergies Women's Champions League finals. They will be riding on a strong wave following the sterling performance of the Zambian national team in the TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations last month in Morocco.

In line with the Regulations of the competition, the Zone that produces the African champions is represented by two clubs.

The title holders who won the maiden tournament organized in Egypt last year by beating Ghana's Hasaacas Ladies FC are eager to come back on the continental stage and conquer Africa for the second time in a row.

Upcoming Zonal Competitions:

With COSAFA now done, the spotlight is now on UNAF and CECAFA who are currently hosting the qualifying legs of the competition respectively in Morocco and Tanzania.

The qualifiers in UNAF will be concluded on* 20 August 2022 while CECAFA Qualifiers will be concluded on 27 August 2022.*

Other Dates for Zonal Qualifiers

WAFU A: 17 - 21 August 2022 (Monrovia, Liberia)

WAFU B: 20 August - 5 September 2022 (Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire)

UNIFFAC: TBC