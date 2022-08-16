Nigeria: I Am a Noble Man, I Won't Run for NFF Elections Again - Pinnick

The embattled president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has again announced that he will not seek re-election for a third term in office.

In a Monday interview with Arise TV, Mr. Pinnick openly stated that he would cooperate with the next president, despite the fact that he claimed to have received calls from many sources urging him to stay in office.

"I am an Itsekiri man and we are noble with our words and I have said no and I still stand by it. That's the truth. I don't want to go to a terrain where there is bitterness, hatred, animosity, and envy for no reason other than it is Amaju Pinnick.

"Third term, no, no. I am fine and am telling you that as there are so many Nigerians that are capable to run Nigerian football.

"I will assist and work with whoever emerges as the new Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president and that's my promise. I'll intervene but never interfere," he said.

Mr Pinnick, who has been president of the NFF since 2014, is the first Nigerian to hold the position for two terms. The last day of his second term is scheduled to be September 20, 2022.

Even though his actions and inactions have suggested otherwise, Mr. Pinnick had previously stated he would not run for a third term.

The former head of the Delta State Sports Commission, who had previously served as first vice president of CAF, stated earlier in March that his family had asked him to resign from his job as NFF president because it was affecting them.