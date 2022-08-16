South Africa: Ten Years On, the Marikana Truth-Tellers Still Carry the Weight of What They Uncovered

15 August 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

In the direct aftermath of the Marikana massacre, the narrative put out by police was that mine workers were shot by cops in danger acting out of self-defence. This might have stayed the official story of Marikana -- were it not for a brave team of researchers led by Kate Alexander and battle-hardened journalist Greg Marinovich.

What happened at the mining town of Marikana on 16 August 2012 wasn't always known as a "massacre".

The events on the day that left 34 Lonmin mine workers dead were initially termed a "tragedy". Striking miners, emboldened by muti, had attacked police who were doing their best to control a tense stand-off. Frightened cops acting in self-defence had fired back. Lives had tragically been lost.

This was the story disseminated by police and publicised by the media. With over 250 miners held in police custody in the days after, there were no eyewitnesses free to tell a different tale: one of how miners were hunted down like animals on a secret killing field.

And that's the way it might have stayed.

The researchers who tried to tell the world

It was only when Professor Kate Alexander and her researchers visited Marikana for themselves,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X