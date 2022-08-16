Kenya: Raila Rejects Presidential Results Declared By Chebukati

Chaos rocked various parts of the country including Kibera, Kondele in Kisumu, Mathare and Mlango Kubwa after the electoral commission declared Deputy President William Ruto President-Elect.
16 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja - One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has rejected the presidential results announced by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati on Monday.

Speaking during a press conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Odinga stated that the figures announced by Chebukati were "null and void and must be quashed by a court of law."

"In our view there is neither a legally and validly declared winner nor a president-elect. What we saw yesterday was a traversing and blatant disregard of the law of Kenya," he stated.

