Sudanese Protest in Solidarity With Cancer Patients

16 August 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Wad Madani — Volunteers in Wad Madani, the capital of El Gezira, launched a vigil in front of the National Cancer Institute in the city on Monday in solidarity with cancer patients.

Members of the Wad Madani Resistance Committees and the Angry Wad Madani Group explained that the vigil was organised to demands free diagnosis services and free provision of chemotherapy to patients. They also demand improved working conditions in oncology centres in El Gezira.

Many cancer patients in the state do not receive the required chemotherapy doses and live in tragic conditions.

Relatives of patients say that there is a shortage of cancer medication in Wad Madani. Prices on the parallel (non-official) medicine market range from SDG70,000 to more than SDG400,000 per dose.

Last week, Radio Dabanga reported that Sudan's oncology services are in crisis. There is a rise in cancer cases whilst treatment costs significantly increased and medical equipment is in short supply.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X