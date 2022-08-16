Gambia: Banjul Flood Victims Call for More Support

The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) has started distributing food relief to the families of flood victims in Banjul.

The victims welcomed the food relief package of a bag of rice, sugar and a gallon of cooking oil but lamented that they still need more.

The last torrential rain caused tens of families in Banjul to evacuate their homes as flood waters ravaged their houses and household materials.

Kaddy Drammeh, a resident of Banjul, expressed gratitude for receiving the food aid package, but lamented that she also needs support to replace her damaged household's material. She said the food aid is also timely for her since her bag of rice was soaked in the flood water.

The widow lamented that her mattress and ceiling have been damaged by the torrential rain and flood, adding that she needed to replace them, and she is finding it difficult to do so.

"You know my husband is not alive and I do not have helpers to assist me replace the mattress and ceiling. Lack of support makes it harder for me to replace my other damaged household materials," she said.

She called on the Government to come to her aid and support her to replace the mattress and ceiling.

In welcoming the food relief, another flood victim in the person of Fatou Mbaye said the food relief will take her a long way in providing her with daily meals after the flood waters destroyed her food items.

"For me, this distribution is enough. It will take me a long way since it is the only help we receive as of now," she said.

She also called on the Government to provide material support to people who lost their items to the flood.

Penda Jobe, also a victim, said her compound is still full of waters that is already infested, adding that she needs help to remove the stagnant water from her home.

"The water is very pungent and infectious. Therefore, living with it is stressful," she said. The mother of three lamented that they really need help to flush the water out and replace their mattresses spoiled by the flood.

"I must say I am happy to receive the food relief but I urge the authorities to increase the support," she said.

Foroyaa visited the Campama area to assess the situation and found out that some homes and streets were still flooded with dirty and pungent water.

However, when contacted to update this medium about the relief aid being given to victims, the Executive Director of NDMA, could not be reached for comments.