Kenya: Balala Congratulates President-Elect Ruto

16 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala was the first Cabinet Secretary to send his congratulatory message to President-elect William Ruto.

Balala is known to keep off politics and even went on with minding his business when his colleagues in the cabinet campaigned for various candidates.

CS Balala has never endorsed either of the candidates and has never disclosed his political stand.

"Congratulations on your victory Dr. William Ruto, President-Elect, Republic of Kenya . It is by God's grace and the true will of the people, you were elected President. You have the ability to transform this country for the betterment of all," he stated.

Most of the cabinet members including Fred Matiangi (Interior), Joe Mucheru (ICT) Peter Munya (Agriculture) among others have been openly campaigning for Raila Odinga, but are yet to make any comments following the declaration of Ruto as President-elect.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X