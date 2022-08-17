Kenya: Balala Congratulates President-Elect Ruto

Nairobi — Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala was the first Cabinet Secretary to send his congratulatory message to President-elect William Ruto.

Balala is known to keep off politics and even went on with minding his business when his colleagues in the cabinet campaigned for various candidates.

CS Balala has never endorsed either of the candidates and has never disclosed his political stand.

"Congratulations on your victory Dr. William Ruto, President-Elect, Republic of Kenya . It is by God's grace and the true will of the people, you were elected President. You have the ability to transform this country for the betterment of all," he stated.

Most of the cabinet members including Fred Matiangi (Interior), Joe Mucheru (ICT) Peter Munya (Agriculture) among others have been openly campaigning for Raila Odinga, but are yet to make any comments following the declaration of Ruto as President-elect.