The Supreme Court has made elaborate plans to receive any petition against Monday's declaration by the electoral commission on final presidential results.

The results indicated that William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) won the presidential vote with 7,176,141 (50.49%) followed by Raila Odinga of the Azimio Coalition who managed 6,942,930 (48.85%)

He has since vowed to challenge the vote in court.