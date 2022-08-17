Kenya: Missing IEBC Returning Officer Found Dead in Loitoktok

Nairobi — The missing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) returning officer for Embakasi East constituency has been found dead.

Daniel Mbolu Musyoka was found in a river near Kilombero, Loitoktok by a group of herders who reported the situation to police officers.

The body of the 53 year old was identified by his sisters Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya at a local morgue in Loitokitok sub mortuary.

"The body of the deceased vide my earlier OB no 20/15/08/2022 has been identified as of one Daniel Mbolu Musyoka by his sisters namely Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya at Loitokitok sub -county," the police report read.

Musyoka went missing on August 11 at East Africa Aviation tallying centre after he reportedly excused himself to make a private call at around 9:45am.

Former IEBC commissioner Roselyn Akombe expressed her sadness on the incident and called for speedy investigations on the incident.

"Devastated that the missing RO has been found murdered in a forest. I remember Mbolu as a diligent officer who dedicated his life to public service," she stated on her twitter handle.

"I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends & colleagues. A public inquest into his death is urgent," said Akombe on twitter.

Akombe who fled to New York and resigned in the run-up to the 2017 Presidential Repeat election, said she was aware of the struggles her former staff and colleagues were facing during the tallying of presidential elections.